Man arrested for death of girl in Roanoke

Jonathan Anderson is accused of second-degree murder for the death of a young girl in Roanoke
Jonathan Anderson is accused of second-degree murder for the death of a young girl in Roanoke(Roanoke PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for the death of a young girl.

Jonathan S. Anderson, 32, is charged with Second-Degree Murder.

The incident began the morning of January 21, 2023, when Roanoke Police were called about an injured child at a home on Russell Avenue SW. Roanoke Fire-EMS had already taken the child, a girl, to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries, according to police, who said they found Anderson and three other children inside the home.

Police learned the girl’s injuries were critical and did not appear to have been caused by an accident, as Anderson had said. He was arrested two days later and charged with Malicious Wounding.

January 24, 2023, police were told the girl had died, and Anderson’s charge was changed January 25 to Second-Degree Murder. He is in the custody of the City of Roanoke Sheriff’s Office.

The girl’s name and age have not been released, though police say she was younger than a teenager.

