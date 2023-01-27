Birthdays
Man arrested on multiple charges after shooting incident in Lynchburg

26-year-old Seandre Bradley, arrested on multiple charges including possession of a firearm by...
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested after a shooting incident in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police say that several people called 9-1-1 just before 9:00 p.m. to report that shots were fired in the 6200 block of Old Mill Road, and found an abandoned vehicle when they arrived.

A handgun was found near the vehicle, as were several cartridge casings. With the cooperation of witnesses, police were able to identify the suspect of the incident as 26-year-old Seandre Bradley, of Lynchburg. Police found Bradley in the area and arrested him without incident. No injuries were reported and no property damage was found.

Bradley was charged with possession of a firearm by a violent felon, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in the city and public intoxication. He is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

