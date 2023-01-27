Birthdays
Mornin’ Home Makeover: Staging to sell your home

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Do you know the difference between staging and interior design? Interior design is a personalized space for daily living, while staging is merchandising a product to create mass appeal.

Any size home can benefit from home staging.

Lifestyle and design expert Johnathan Miller says staging a home is an investment and will be worth it, when your home sells for top dollar.

