Mornin’ Home Makeover: Staging to sell your home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Do you know the difference between staging and interior design? Interior design is a personalized space for daily living, while staging is merchandising a product to create mass appeal.

Any size home can benefit from home staging.

Lifestyle and design expert Johnathan Miller says staging a home is an investment and will be worth it, when your home sells for top dollar.

