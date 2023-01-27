Name released of man found dead inside burned vehicle

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim of a homicide.

Ronnie Lee Akers, 59, was found dead in a burned vehicle January 13, 2023. Information about the cause of death has not been released.

Deputies had responded to his home on Saint Paul Church Road regarding a fire, and found his body in the vehicle. Calvin Junior Duncan II, 31, was arrested and charged with First-degree murder, Arson, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and disposal of a dead body on private property.

Duncan is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Courtesy: New River Regional Jail (New River Regional Jail)

