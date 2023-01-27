Birthdays
Players, coaches get ready for annual Guns N Hoses charity hockey game

By Janay Reece
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Gun N’ Hoses hockey charity game is back for its 19th year!

Each year, local Roanoke-area firefighters (the “Hoses”) take on a team of local Roanoke-area police officers and law enforcement personnel (the “Guns”).

During the last 18 years, Roanoke’s Guns and Hoses has raised over $450,000 for charity, and more than 90,000 people have attended the games. This year, they hope to surpass half a million dollars.

The charity ice hockey tournament will benefit the Carilion Children’s Hematology & Oncology Clinic.

The game will be held Saturday, January 28 at 6:00 p.m. at the Berglund Center.

Doors open up at 4:30 p.m. – attendees are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic.

Additional parking will be available at the Elmwood Parking Garage. A shuttle service will be available to bring fans to and from the Berglund Center from 4:45 p.m.-10:15 p.m.

Tickets are almost sold out. Prices range from $11 to $16 and can be purchased by going to henritzedentaltickets.com or by clicking here.

