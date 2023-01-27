Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Richmond Police officer charged with possession of child pornography

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond City Police officer is behind bars facing dozens of child pornography charges.

Officer David Stone, of Mineral, is currently being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange, according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

Stone, 51, was arrested on Jan. 25 and is facing 50 child pornography charges.

“After a lengthy investigation ... Investigators seized multiple digital media devices to be examined by the LCSO Forensics Unit,” the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Friday. “After the items were examined, they were found to contain a large number of files containing images of child sexual exploitation, with several of the images matching those reported in the cyber-tip.”

Richmond Police has released a statement after Stone’s arrest:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit at 540-967-1234 or anonymously at Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody
Johnny Shane Brown, 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31 of Abingdon,...
Inmates on the loose after escaping Abingdon jail
FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines...
Ex-Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dead at 25
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student

Latest News

Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
Memphis braces for release of video showing Tyre Nichols beaten by police
Fire at Sister-to-Sister Cafe in downtown Bedford
Fire at Sister-to-Sister Cafe in downtown Bedford
26-year-old Seandre Bradley, arrested on multiple charges including possession of a firearm by...
Man arrested on multiple charges after shooting incident in Lynchburg
Jonathan Anderson is accused of second-degree murder for the death of a young girl in Roanoke
Man arrested for death of girl in Roanoke
File - police lights
Teen arrested on multiple charges, including carjacking in Lynchburg, second robber still at large