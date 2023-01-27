Sharon Elementary School closes Friday due to rodent problem

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sharon Elementary School closes Friday after rodents were found in the building.

In a press release, Alleghany Highlands Public Schools says they are addressing this “out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and wellbeing of our students and staff.”

While the school is closed, maintenance staff will address the issue and remove the rodents.

AHPS says they are working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and other regulatory agencies to ensure proper steps are taken to clean the school. They say they are also taking measures to prevent future problems with rodents.

