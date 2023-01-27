Teen arrested on multiple charges, including carjacking in Lynchburg, second robber still at large

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 17-year-old male was arrested Thursday night in connection to a carjacking in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

The department says someone called emergency services from the 800 block of Graham St at 8:19 p.m. and reported that two men, who were armed with handguns, robbed them and stole their vehicle before fleeing the scene. The robbers then fled in the direction of Bedford Ave.

Officers say that they spoke to the victim and checked their welfare when they arrived. The victim told officers that the robbers were wearing all dark clothing with their faces covered and armed with handguns.

Police say they set up a perimeter and searched the area for the vehicle and the robbers. Later, officers say they saw the stolen vehicle driving in the area of Memorial Ave and Langhorne Road.

Police attempted to stop the driver of the vehicle, but the driver fled, causing a pursuit that ensued throughout the city. The pursuit ended in the 100 block of Aaron Place after the robbers fled the vehicle on foot. Causing officers to set up another perimeter and utilize K-9 units and drones to find the robbers.

A short time later, police say someone called from the 2000 block of Wards Ferry Rd saying a person wearing all black was knocking on doors in the neighborhood. Police responded soon after and arrested the teen and took him to the police station. The second robber’s identity and location are currently unknown.

The teen was charged with carjacking, robbery, possession of a firearm while under the age of 18, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance. The teen was taken to the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

