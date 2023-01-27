Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Teen arrested on multiple charges, including carjacking in Lynchburg, second robber still at large

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 17-year-old male was arrested Thursday night in connection to a carjacking in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

The department says someone called emergency services from the 800 block of Graham St at 8:19 p.m. and reported that two men, who were armed with handguns, robbed them and stole their vehicle before fleeing the scene. The robbers then fled in the direction of Bedford Ave.

Officers say that they spoke to the victim and checked their welfare when they arrived. The victim told officers that the robbers were wearing all dark clothing with their faces covered and armed with handguns.

Police say they set up a perimeter and searched the area for the vehicle and the robbers. Later, officers say they saw the stolen vehicle driving in the area of Memorial Ave and Langhorne Road.

Police attempted to stop the driver of the vehicle, but the driver fled, causing a pursuit that ensued throughout the city. The pursuit ended in the 100 block of Aaron Place after the robbers fled the vehicle on foot. Causing officers to set up another perimeter and utilize K-9 units and drones to find the robbers.

A short time later, police say someone called from the 2000 block of Wards Ferry Rd saying a person wearing all black was knocking on doors in the neighborhood. Police responded soon after and arrested the teen and took him to the police station. The second robber’s identity and location are currently unknown.

The teen was charged with carjacking, robbery, possession of a firearm while under the age of 18, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance. The teen was taken to the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody
Johnny Shane Brown, 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31 of Abingdon,...
Inmates on the loose after escaping Abingdon jail
FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines...
Ex-Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dead at 25
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student

Latest News

Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
Memphis braces for release of video showing Tyre Nichols beaten by police
Fire at Sister-to-Sister Cafe in downtown Bedford
Fire at Sister-to-Sister Cafe in downtown Bedford
26-year-old Seandre Bradley, arrested on multiple charges including possession of a firearm by...
Man arrested on multiple charges after shooting incident in Lynchburg
Jonathan Anderson is accused of second-degree murder for the death of a young girl in Roanoke
Man arrested for death of girl in Roanoke