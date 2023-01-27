VSP to conduct investigation over incident at Roanoke City Jail

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police has been asked by the Roanoke City Sheriff to conduct an investigation involving an incident at the Roanoke City Jail.

Specifically, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office is conducting the investigation.

Virginia State Police say this is an active investigation and they will not comment on the details of the investigation.

They say at the completion of the investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Roanoke City Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for adjudication.

They have not commented on what the incident at the jail was that prompted this investigation.

