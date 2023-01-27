Birthdays
VSP to conduct investigation over incident at Roanoke City Jail

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police has been asked by the Roanoke City Sheriff to conduct an investigation involving an incident at the Roanoke City Jail.

Specifically, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office is conducting the investigation.

Virginia State Police say this is an active investigation and they will not comment on the details of the investigation.

They say at the completion of the investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Roanoke City Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for adjudication.

They have not commented on what the incident at the jail was that prompted this investigation.

Three Bills Meant To Restrict Abortion Fail To Pass In Virginia Senate
Los Amigos Bar And Grill Moves To New Location
Renovations Nearly Complete At George Washington High School
Education Success Accounts Bill Proposed In General Assembly
