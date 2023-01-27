Weekend starts sunny; ends on the wet side

A chilly start to our day

Warmer Weekend

Rain returns by Sunday

FRIDAY

We’ll see a nice quiet start to the weekend. Winds won’t be quite as strong with gusts up to 20mph at times. This will make it feel quite chilly even with increased sunshine and highs in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

We'll see increasing sunshine today with breezy conditions. (WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY

We’ll start the weekend very cold but warm nicely into the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Skies will start sunny but we’ll notice more clouds late in the day ahead of our next weather maker that arrives Sunday.

SUNDAY

Our next chance of rain returns Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Models have been trending this as an all rain event for the region with any wintry mix limited to the higher elevations of the West Virginia mountains.

Rain returns to the region with an approaching front Sunday afternoon. (WDBJ7)

The month has been extremely mild, a far cry from the end of 2022. We’re going into the final weekend of January 7° above average for the month as a whole. There are some signs that we may have a cold stretch of weather heading into the first few days of February.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

