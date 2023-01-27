Birthdays
Wytheville Police investigating suspicious package in mailbox

Wytheville Suspicious Package Investigation... 1.27.23
Wytheville Suspicious Package Investigation... 1.27.23(Wytheville PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Police closed East Main Street from Withers Road to Withers Lane Friday afternoon (from the Ford Dealership to Hardee’s restaurant) until further notice.

They are citing what they call a “Critical incident in progress,” investigating a suspicious package in a mailbox.

Police are asking the public to stay clear of the area until further notice.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

