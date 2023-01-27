Wytheville Police investigating suspicious package in mailbox
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Police closed East Main Street from Withers Road to Withers Lane Friday afternoon (from the Ford Dealership to Hardee’s restaurant) until further notice.
They are citing what they call a “Critical incident in progress,” investigating a suspicious package in a mailbox.
Police are asking the public to stay clear of the area until further notice.
