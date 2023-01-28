14-year-old allegedly at the root of multiple gas station bomb threats, Wytheville situation deemed safe

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 14-year-old out of Beckley, West Virginia has been found to allegedly be at the source of a bomb threat placed early Saturday morning towards the Go Mart gas station along East Main Street.

According to the Wytheville Police Department, this individual is also responsible for other threats made towards different gas stations in the area.

Crews responded at around 1:00 a.m. with an explosive detection K9 and no device was found. The area was deemed safe at 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

A number of criminal charges are pending.

