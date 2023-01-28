Birthdays
Gardner, Franklin lead No. 7 Virginia past BC, 76-57

(WDBJ)
By Hank Kurz Jr.
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Armaan Franklin and Jayden Gardner scored 18 points each and No. 7 Virginia used a big first-half run to take control and beat Boston College 76-57. The Cavaliers won their sixth in a row.

They trailed 18-15 before starting an 18-4 run over the next 11 minutes. Franklin scored eight in the burst.

Virginia put the game away with a 16-4 second-half spurt.

Quinten Post scored 24 to lead the Eagles. He made his first four shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, and scored 14 straight for Boston College in the first half, boosting them to the early lead.

Copyright 2023 AP. All rights reserved.

