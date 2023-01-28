Birthdays
Gun Violence Prevention Commission hosted talent show auditions

Talent Show Auditions
Talent Show Auditions(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest plan from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is drawing some concerns from members and the mayor. They are planning to host a talent show for youth in the Star City but the idea isn’t the issue. It’s the cost - $25,000.

But despite concerns, the show will go on. Around 30 kids from different areas of Roanoke showed up to audition.

When asked by the organizer who had been impacted by gun violence, most of them held up their hand.

To audition the kids had to take a workshop hosted by Better Agreements.

WDBJ7 asked one of the kids what she learned.

”Resolving conflict, how we feel about conflict. We learned about dealing with our emotions. And how conflict isn’t always a difficult thing,” said Salem Langoski. “There’s good conflict and good results. And we just learned a lot about breathing and controlling our emotions and how that can affect other people.”

The talent show is scheduled for March 24 at 6:30 pm at the Jefferson Center.

