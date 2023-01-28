Law enforcement agencies, others respond to Memphis Police video

(WDBJ) - The deadly beating of Tyre Nichols shown on Memphis Police video footage after five officers were charged is prompting different groups and law enforcement agencies from around the world to respond.

Martin Luther King III:

“I am deeply disturbed by the video released by Memphis Police today. We all witnessed a horrific yet perversely familiar act committed by officers of the law. Everyone involved must be arrested & charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols. His family and our nation deserve justice.”

Blacksburg Police:

Gov. Glenn Youngkin:

“The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and grieve for Tyre Nichols and his family. The disturbing and shocking video released this evening displays incomprehensible violence towards another human being and we must condemn these heinous actions.

“As we process these agonizing events, I ask those exercising their first amendment rights to do so peacefully. We will ensure Virginians’ first amendment rights as we prioritize and protect the safety of the Commonwealth and all Virginians. We can choose to come together and not further the divide. We must strive each day to better our communities and treat one another with love and respect.

“Suzanne and I are praying for the family of Tyre and for the continued safety of the Commonwealth, all Virginians and our men and women in law enforcement.”

The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves:

The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves honor the life and memory of Tyre Nichols with a moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/cFQkj8UsXN — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 28, 2023

