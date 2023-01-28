Liberty University team heading to Romania to help Ukrainian refugees

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University is sending a team of 10 to Romania to aid in efforts for Ukrainian refugees. The LU Serve Now team of 10 is partnering with the Greater Europe Mission and Baptist organizations in Ukraine.

“A lot of people have lost loved ones, houses, everything, all their possessions. So I think this trip will be a very unique experience,” said Andrew Zielke, a junior at Liberty University.

“We can’t imagine what it’s like to be in their shoes. For these mothers, fathers, children, who have been pushed out of their homes, pushed out of their own countries, into a country where they don’t even speak the language of the people there,” said Andrew Gatto, a freshman at Liberty University.

The LU Serve Now team will be helping in a variety of ways, like serving and preparing food, connecting with the families and offering them a helping hand in need.

“Just to get that opportunity, for me, is just, I can’t even describe it. And all I can say is that I want to go serve them to the best of my ability,” said Gatto.

“I think this trip will be a very unique experience, really hoping that I would be able to impact some people’s lives on this trip, both spiritually and physically,” said Zielke.

The team will be in Romania from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4.

