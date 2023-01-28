Lots of sun for Saturday; rain pushes in to close out the weekend
Temperatures today will read around 10 degrees above normal
- Sunny and warm Saturday (50s)
- Shower chances return Sunday; cooler too!
- Next week staying unsettled and possibly colder
SATURDAY
A 50/50 weekend is on the way. Saturday is certainly the pick of the weekend with lots of sun and highs soaring into the 50s.
Clouds will begin to increase from the west overnight all out in front of our next weather maker. Lows will be in the 30s.
SUNDAY
Our next rain chance arrives on Sunday. A light wintry mix is possible but will be limited to the higher elevations of the West Virginia mountains (especially if this front brings moisture before sunrise).
This is a pretty weak front so rain totals aren’t impressive, but we will witness widespread showers for the first half of the day. Spotty rain lingers into the evening hours.
Temperatures will be colder for Sunday as highs will read anywhere in the upper 30s and low-mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK
Next week will feature an unsettled weather pattern as daily precipitation chances are in store. Forecast models are hinting at the potential for some wintry weather mid to late next week. We’ll continue to watch the trends and update you on-air and online with the latest information. Right now, models are not in agreement especially with timing!
The month has been extremely mild, a far cry from the end of 2022. We’re going into the final weekend of January 7° above average for the month as a whole. There are some signs that we may have a cold stretch of weather heading into the first few days of February.
