Lots of sun for Saturday; rain pushes in to close out the weekend

Sunny and warm Saturday (50s)

Shower chances return Sunday; cooler too!

Next week staying unsettled and possibly colder

SATURDAY

A 50/50 weekend is on the way. Saturday is certainly the pick of the weekend with lots of sun and highs soaring into the 50s.

Dry for Saturday, but more rain returns for Sunday. (WDBJ7)

Clouds will begin to increase from the west overnight all out in front of our next weather maker. Lows will be in the 30s.

SUNDAY

Our next rain chance arrives on Sunday. A light wintry mix is possible but will be limited to the higher elevations of the West Virginia mountains (especially if this front brings moisture before sunrise).

This is a pretty weak front so rain totals aren’t impressive, but we will witness widespread showers for the first half of the day. Spotty rain lingers into the evening hours.

Shower chances arrive on Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

Temperatures will be colder for Sunday as highs will read anywhere in the upper 30s and low-mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK

Next week will feature an unsettled weather pattern as daily precipitation chances are in store. Forecast models are hinting at the potential for some wintry weather mid to late next week. We’ll continue to watch the trends and update you on-air and online with the latest information. Right now, models are not in agreement especially with timing!

Models are not in agreement for Tuesday and Wednesday mainly due to timing of the event. Right now a wintry mix/snow is possible for areas west with mostly a cold rain for places east. (WDBJ7)

The month has been extremely mild, a far cry from the end of 2022. We’re going into the final weekend of January 7° above average for the month as a whole. There are some signs that we may have a cold stretch of weather heading into the first few days of February.

Temperatures will start to turn colder and below seasonable heading into the first weekend of February. (WDBJ7)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

