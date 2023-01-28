Pet Stories: Meet Linus

Birthdays
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Linus, he is a six-year-old cat looking for his forever home.

Linus had a difficult time when he arrived at the shelter and didn’t want to eat or open up.

Since then, he has slowly adjusted and he is very loving.

He is playful and would need someone who can brush him often due to his long hair.

He has lived with other cats, and it just so happens that his sister is also available for adoption.

Kitten and dog fosters are needed if you are interested you can apply online.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA will host their annual Sit, Stay, Give auction in March. If you have items to donate for auction you can drop them at the shelter during normal business hours. Best in Show is an art fundraiser and it will also take place in March. The canvases will also be online to purchase. If you would like to become a volunteer or a foster, you can apply on their website.

If you would like to meet Linus, or any other animal available for adoption please call or go online to schedule an appointment. Adoptions times are Monday through Saturday from noon until 7p.m. If you have any questions about adopting a pet please call 339-WAGS, that’s 339-9247, or visit their website. If you are in need of assistance with your pet, don’t hesitate to call.

