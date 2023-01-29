Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools

Claudia Huffman-CCPS
Claudia Huffman-CCPS(Craig County Public Schools)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee.

Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.

The school district asks the public to “Please keep Miss Claudia’s family and her CCPS family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., set to reopen next week after a...
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup
Talent show venue.
Roanoke talent show cost draws concern from local leaders
Arrest graphic
Name released of man found dead inside burned vehicle
Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound......
Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home

Latest News

James Madison University Ability First Event Visits Roanoke
Concerns Over Roanoke Talent Show
Expanding Student Paths
Liberty University COVID Update
Liberty University team heading to Romania to help Ukrainian refugees