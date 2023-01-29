Liberty men’s basketball defeats FGCU 74-57

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Flames grabbed a commanding 74-57 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday in front of the second-highest attendance in Liberty Arena history, according to the team.

A total of 4,007 were in attendance on Saturday night to watch four players score in double figures for Liberty. Blake Preston also put up a double-double and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.