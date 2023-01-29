Mutts’ near triple double sends Va. Tech past Syracuse

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Grant Basile scored 25 points and Hunter Catoor scored 20 points and Virginia Tech used the first half to blow past Syracuse for an 85-70 win.

Judah Mintz’s jumper brought Syracuse within 65-53 nine minutes into the second half, but Justyn Mutts threw down a dunk, Basile had a pair of layups and Syracuse failed to score in a little more than two minutes and Virginia Tech extended its lead to 18.

Mintz scored 21 for Syracuse.

