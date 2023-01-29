Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Mutts’ near triple double sends Va. Tech past Syracuse

(WDBJ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Grant Basile scored 25 points and Hunter Catoor scored 20 points and Virginia Tech used the first half to blow past Syracuse for an 85-70 win.

Judah Mintz’s jumper brought Syracuse within 65-53 nine minutes into the second half, but Justyn Mutts threw down a dunk, Basile had a pair of layups and Syracuse failed to score in a little more than two minutes and Virginia Tech extended its lead to 18.

Mintz scored 21 for Syracuse.

Copyright 2023 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest graphic
Name released of man found dead inside burned vehicle
With the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., set to reopen next week after a...
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup
Johnny Brown and Albert Ricketson, escaped inmates from Washington County
Washington Co. escaped inmates arrested; stolen car found
Jonathan Anderson is accused of second-degree murder for the death of a young girl in Roanoke
Man arrested for death of girl in Roanoke
Johnny Shane Brown, 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31 of Abingdon,...
Inmates on the loose after escaping Abingdon jail

Latest News

The hoses won 2-1.
Roanoke’s firefighters take home the victory in annual Guns N’ Hoses charity game
Gardner, Franklin lead No. 7 Virginia past BC, 76-57
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup...
Shiffrin wins slalom, moves within 1 win of World Cup record
Elena Rybakina, left, of Kazakhstan and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus pose for a photo ahead of...
Aryna Sabalenka wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open