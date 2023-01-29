Pet Stories: Meet McCoy

Birthdays
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is McCoy and he is a five-month-old mix breed dog looking for his forever home.

McCoy has some vision issues and is becoming familiar with his harness and halo. He is extremely friendly and likes squeaky toys. Noisy toys are probably the best so he can track to the noise. He has little training but the shelter employees and volunteers are working with him. He does well with other dogs, but he would do well with a calmer dog. A meet and greet is a must.

Kitten and dog fosters are needed if you are interested you can apply online.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA will host their annual Sit, Stay, Give auction in March. If you have items to donate for auction you can drop them at the shelter during normal business hours. Best in Show is an art fundraiser and it will also take place in March. The canvases will also be online to purchase. If you would like to become a volunteer or a foster, you can apply on their website.

If you would like to meet McCoy, or any other animal available for adoption, please call or go online to schedule an appointment. At this time adoptions times are Monday through Saturday from noon until 7pm. If you have any questions about adopting a pet please call 339-WAGS, that’s 339-9247, or visit their website. If you are in need of assistance with your pet, don’t hesitate to call.

