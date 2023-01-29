Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Princess Diana’s dress sells for more than $600,000 at auction

One of Princess Diana's most famous dresses sold at an auction for more than $600,000. (Credit: Sotheby's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dress worn by Princess Diana has been sold for more than $600,000.

On Friday, an aubergine velvet ballgown went up for sale for the first time in 25 years.

The dress was one of Princess Diana’s most iconic gowns. She wore it for both an official royal portrait in 1991 and an intimate Vanity Fair spread in 1997.

Sotheby’s said it sold for $604,000, which is just over five times the $120,000 auction estimate.

Designed by couturier Victor Edelstein, the strapless number features a sculptural sweetheart neckline and a tulip-shaped skirt.

It last sold for $24,000 in 1997.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., set to reopen next week after a...
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup
Talent show venue.
Roanoke talent show cost draws concern from local leaders
Arrest graphic
Name released of man found dead inside burned vehicle
Jonathan Anderson is accused of second-degree murder for the death of a young girl in Roanoke
Man arrested for death of girl in Roanoke
14-year-old allegedly at root of gas station bomb threats; Wytheville situation deemed safe

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Concerns over prayer breakfast lead Congress to take it over
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
Experts urge better opioid rescue drug access to save lives
One of Princess Diana's most famous dresses sold at an auction for more than $600,000.
Princess Diana dress sells for more than $600,000 at auction
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Russians gone from Ukraine village, fear and hardship remain