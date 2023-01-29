Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Roanoke’s firefighters take home the victory in annual Guns N’ Hoses charity game

The hoses won 2-1.
The hoses won 2-1.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke-area firefighters beat the Valley’s police officers in the 19th annual ‘Guns N’ Hoses’ hockey charity game on Saturday night.

The “hoses”, Roanoke’s firefighters, started off strong by scoring the first goal. Then the “guns”, Roanoke’s police officers, scored right after.

Each year, the hockey game raises money for charities across the Roanoke Valley. The first responders hope to raise more than $500,000.

This year, the event proceeds will benefit the Carilion Children’s Hematology and Oncology Clinic.

The hoses won the game 2-1.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest graphic
Name released of man found dead inside burned vehicle
With the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., set to reopen next week after a...
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup
Johnny Brown and Albert Ricketson, escaped inmates from Washington County
Washington Co. escaped inmates arrested; stolen car found
Jonathan Anderson is accused of second-degree murder for the death of a young girl in Roanoke
Man arrested for death of girl in Roanoke
Johnny Shane Brown, 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31 of Abingdon,...
Inmates on the loose after escaping Abingdon jail

Latest News

Talent Show Auditions
Gun Violence Prevention Commission hosted talent show auditions
Liberty Students Helping Ukraine
Liberty University COVID Update
Liberty University team heading to Romania to help Ukrainian refugees
Talent show venue.
Roanoke talent show cost draws concern from local leaders