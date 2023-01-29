Roanoke’s firefighters take home the victory in annual Guns N’ Hoses charity game

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke-area firefighters beat the Valley’s police officers in the 19th annual ‘Guns N’ Hoses’ hockey charity game on Saturday night.

The “hoses”, Roanoke’s firefighters, started off strong by scoring the first goal. Then the “guns”, Roanoke’s police officers, scored right after.

Each year, the hockey game raises money for charities across the Roanoke Valley. The first responders hope to raise more than $500,000.

This year, the event proceeds will benefit the Carilion Children’s Hematology and Oncology Clinic.

The hoses won the game 2-1.

