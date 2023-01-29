‘Say What?’ Wild stories of the week recap

Birthdays
WDBJ7
WDBJ7(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - “Say What?” is a weekly review, having some fun looking back at the more random stories that hit our website and social channels.

Check them out on WDBJ7.com:

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/01/26/bear-takes-400-selfies-trail-camera/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/01/26/video-shows-man-stealing-6-foot-gorilla-statue-antique-store/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/01/26/former-presidents-vps-asked-re-check-classified-docs/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/01/26/police-chief-arrested-drug-charges-involving-distribution-cocaine-meth/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/01/26/book-ban-underway-teachers-fear-prosecution/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/01/28/teacher-accused-profanity-laced-tirade-front-students-put-leave/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/01/26/29-year-old-woman-caught-posing-high-school-student/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/01/27/researchers-capture-image-mars-that-looks-like-bear/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/01/28/here-are-most-popular-dog-names-2022/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/01/28/ftxs-sam-bankman-fried-doj-tussle-over-his-communications/

