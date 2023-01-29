Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street

Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound......
Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound... 1.29.23(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for a shooting Sunday morning.

About 9:30 a.m. January 29, 2023, officers were called to the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW about a person who had been shot. Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.; no information about his condition has been released.

No one has been arrested and police are seeking information about what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call (540) 344-8500. or text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., set to reopen next week after a...
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup
Talent show venue.
Roanoke talent show cost draws concern from local leaders
Arrest graphic
Name released of man found dead inside burned vehicle
Jonathan Anderson is accused of second-degree murder for the death of a young girl in Roanoke
Man arrested for death of girl in Roanoke
14-year-old allegedly at root of gas station bomb threats; Wytheville situation deemed safe

Latest News

Demonstrators protest Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture
Pet Stories: Meet McCoy
Pet Stories: Meet McCoy
Insurers State Farm and Progressive say they will not write new policies on cars manufactured...
Some insurers refusing to cover cars deemed easy to steal
Sunday Morning Update