UVA doctor: Vaccines help reduce cervical cancer

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cervical cancer is the fourth-most common cancer in women, and also affects men.

UVA Health has trials for patients with the cancer looking at immunotherapy. It also offers additional trials for patients with recurrence.

Cervical cancer was more common, but one UVA Health doctor says that pap smears and vaccines caused a decrease.

“It significantly reduces the incidence of cervical cancer and reduces a lot of those precancerous lesions that we used to have to do procedures for to eliminate them,” Charles Landen with UVA Health said.

From a prevention standpoint, the UVA Cancer Center is trying to figure out why people aren’t getting an HPV vaccine.

