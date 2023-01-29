Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Widespread light rain moves in today

Unsettled weather pattern sets up this week
Showers spread into the region today and end later this afternoon.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Showers spread into the region today
  • Multiple systems bring rain this week
  • Colder air possible late next week

SUNDAY

Rain continues to spread into the region this morning. A light wintry mix is possible but will be limited to the higher elevations of the West Virginia mountains.

Widespread rain showers will likely taper off mid to late afternoon. Mist/drizzle will still be possible into Sunday evening.

Cloudy and soggy into the afternoon.
Cloudy and soggy into the afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)

Most hometowns to the east will pick up less than 0.25″ with higher amounts possible to the west.

Widespread light rain is expected today.
Widespread light rain is expected today.(WDBJ Weather)

Temperatures will be cooler for Sunday as highs will read in the 40s and low 50s.

Cloudy, cool, and soggy today.
Cloudy, cool, and soggy today.(WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Next week will feature an unsettled weather pattern as daily precipitation chances are in store. Forecast models are hinting at the potential for some wintry weather mid to late next week. We’ll continue to watch the trends and update you on-air and online with the latest information. Right now, models are not in agreement, especially with the timing.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather...
Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities.(WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., set to reopen next week after a...
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup
Talent show venue.
Roanoke talent show cost draws concern from local leaders
Arrest graphic
Name released of man found dead inside burned vehicle
Jonathan Anderson is accused of second-degree murder for the death of a young girl in Roanoke
Man arrested for death of girl in Roanoke
14-year-old allegedly at root of gas station bomb threats; Wytheville situation deemed safe

Latest News

Full Forecast: Saturday Evening Update
Full Forecast: Saturday Evening Update
Sunday's Forecast
Widespread showers likely Sunday
Turning soggy on Sunday so get outdoors Saturday!
Full Forecast: Weekend is 50/50; Rain Returns Sunday
A front will trigger rain showers on Sunday.
Weekend starts dry and ends showery as front nears the area Sunday