Widespread light rain moves in today

Showers spread into the region today

Multiple systems bring rain this week

Colder air possible late next week

SUNDAY

Rain continues to spread into the region this morning. A light wintry mix is possible but will be limited to the higher elevations of the West Virginia mountains.

Widespread rain showers will likely taper off mid to late afternoon. Mist/drizzle will still be possible into Sunday evening.

Cloudy and soggy into the afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

Most hometowns to the east will pick up less than 0.25″ with higher amounts possible to the west.

Widespread light rain is expected today. (WDBJ Weather)

Temperatures will be cooler for Sunday as highs will read in the 40s and low 50s.

Cloudy, cool, and soggy today. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Next week will feature an unsettled weather pattern as daily precipitation chances are in store. Forecast models are hinting at the potential for some wintry weather mid to late next week. We’ll continue to watch the trends and update you on-air and online with the latest information. Right now, models are not in agreement, especially with the timing.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.