6th Memphis officer disciplined, fire workers fired

Tyre Nichols
Tyre Nichols(MGN)
By Adrian Sainz
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Police say an officer involved in the arrest, beating and death of Tyre Nichols has been disciplined, widening the circle of punishment for a killing that has already led to the murder indictment of five officers and outraged the nation with another display of police brutality.

Officer Preston Hemphill, who is white, was relieved of duty shortly after Nichols’s Jan. 7 arrest, the department said.

Also Monday, two Memphis Fire Department emergency medical workers and a lieutenant were fired in connection with the case.

The killing of Nichols has led to public discussion of how police forces can treat Black citizens with excessive violence, regardless of the race of the officers.

