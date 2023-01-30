Birthdays
Biden administration to strengthen Obamacare contraceptive mandate

A new proposed rule forbids the moral exemption for employer health plans to cover contraception.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The Biden administration wants to make it easier for more women to get free birth control.

A new rule has been proposed by the departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and Treasury.

The rule removes a Trump-era exemption to the Affordable Care Act that allows employers to opt out for moral convictions.

Employers would still be allowed to opt out for religious reasons, but a new independent pathway for those policy holders would be created for women to access contraception at no cost. Students at religious colleges would also have access to that avenue.

The Department of Health and Human Services said it expects the proposed rule would impact more than 100 employers and 125,000 workers.

It now enters a public comment period and will not become finalized for several months.

