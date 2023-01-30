Birthdays
Black History Month commemorated at Grandin Theatre

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - February is Black History Month, which will be commemorated at the Grandin Theatre in Roanoke.

The month will feature such movies as “Soul Sessions Renaissance: Our Voice, Our Moments,” Michael Jackson and Diana Ross in “The Wiz,” Eddie Murphy’s “Boomerang” and the classic “In the Heat of the Night” with Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger.

Grandin’s Executive Director Ian Fortier stopped by 7@four to chat about the month’s events. He was joined by Bryan Hancock, an artist and promoter behind Roanoke’s Soul Sessions, the city’s premier spoken word/poetry event for the last 7 years. He is also directly responsible for BHM programming including the Soul Session Renaissance event February 8.

Click here for more information.

