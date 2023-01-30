Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week.

Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2009 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.

Youngkin released this statement:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of former Virginia Delegate Jimmie Massie III.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 30th day of January, 2023.

