Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order

Jimmie Massie III (R), former Virginia delegate
Jimmie Massie III (R), former Virginia delegate(Virginia Delegate Jimmie Massie FB Page)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week.

Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2009 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.

Youngkin released this statement:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of former Virginia Delegate Jimmie Massie III.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 30th day of January, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound......
Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street
Claudia Huffman-CCPS
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Precipitation chances for the next seven days.
Active weather pattern arrives this week

Latest News

Lisa Marie Presley and her mother, Priscilla Presley, at an event in Las Vegas.
Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will
Tip line created to report suspected illegal gaming operations
Libraries. Pediatricians Host “Nourishing Your Baby” Workshops
Libraries, Pediatricians Host “Nourishing Your Baby” Workshops
Tracking daily chance for showers until Friday.
Full Forecast: Warmest Day Today; Tracking Rain/Mix, Colder Temps