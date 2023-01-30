Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 charged

The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky outcropping. It appears to have flipped a few times before landing on its wheels, wedged against the cliff just feet from the surf, according to Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire.(Source: San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in northern California, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, was charged Monday with attempted murder.

Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, also faces enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence in the Jan. 2 crash, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a statement.

Patel was scheduled to be arraigned Monday. His attorney, Jose Bentley, did not immediately respond to a Monday email seeking comment.

The Pasadena man was seriously injured and taken to a hospital after the car went over the 250-foot (76-meter) cliff at Devil’s Slide, an area along the Pacific Coast Highway about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of San Francisco that is known for deadly wrecks. He was recently moved to a jail.

Rescuers initially hailed the family’s survival as a miracle. Firefighters had to cut open the Tesla Model Y to extract the family, including Patel’s 41-year-old wife, 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.

Patel was later arrested after California Highway Patrol investigators “developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act,” the agency said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound......
Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street
Claudia Huffman-CCPS
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Precipitation chances for the next seven days.
Active weather pattern arrives this week

Latest News

A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: Sixth Memphis officer disciplined in Nichols beating, death
The move to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations would formally...
President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11
Since Kelly was indicted in Cook County in 2019, federal juries in Chicago and New York have...
Chicago prosecutor dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges
This is the fifth store in the city of Roanoke
Virginia ABC opens up a liquor store in downtown Roanoke
Additional body found after vehicle found submerged in Nelson Co. river in late 2022