Libraries and pediatricians to host “Nourishing Your Baby” workshops

By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Public Libraries are announcing they will hold a lactation and parenting support group for parents.

Developed as part of the Feed, Read, and Grow librarian-pediatrician partnership, the Nourishing Your Baby Lactation Support Group will be held at the Williamson Road Branch Library every Tuesday morning from February 7 through April 25.

Amber Lowery, the Assistant Director for youth and family services at Roanoke Public Libraries, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the program, and how breastfeeding has numerous benefits for babies, including protecting babies from infection, and from developing asthma, diabetes and obesity.

Breastfeeding mothers are less likely to develop postpartum depression and certain cancers. Despite these benefits, only 35.9% of babies are breastfed at one-year-old.

The Junior League of the Roanoke Valley has provided funding to support the Nourishing Your Baby group to give Roanoke mothers the opportunity to learn more about feeding their babies, to connect them to resources, and to build networks of support.

This project was made possible by a Community Focus Grant from the Junior League of the Roanoke Valley.

