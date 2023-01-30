Birthdays
Lifelong learning opportunities offered at Virginia Tech

Program geared toward curious adults 50 and older
Lifelong Learning
Lifelong Learning(Lifelong Learning Program at VT)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 7 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) at Virginia Tech is a member-driven, volunteer organization that draws on the wealth of academic and community resources in the New River Valley and beyond to provide intellectual, cultural, and social experiences for curious adults 50 and older.

Lyndsay LaLonde, the Program Coordinator for the Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech, tells us more about the program and how it was founded.

She explains the program focuses on cognitive stimulation and social connection as part of a plan for successful aging.

The Spring Preview will be held Jan 31 at 10 a.m. This event is virtual.

February 6 at 10 a.m. is when the course registration opens online, by mail/phone, and in person at 1900 Kraft Drive in Blacksburg.

For more information visit the website here.

