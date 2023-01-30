Birthdays
Multiple crashes close southbound lanes on I-81

VDOT reports traffic is being diverted off I-81 at Exit 213A
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - All southbound lanes on I-81 are closed near MM 213 according to VDOT.

This is because of multiple vehicle crashes, one at MM 209 and MM 211, according to VDOT as of 2:24 p.m. Backups are reportedly 5 miles as of 2:42 p.m.

All traffic heading south is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 213A near Greenville, with Route 11 reportedly experiencing backups as well according to VDOT.

WHSV has reached out to officials for more information about each accident, and we will share any and all updates once we have them.

