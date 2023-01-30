Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will

Lisa Marie Presley and her mother, Priscilla Presley, at an event in Las Vegas.
Lisa Marie Presley and her mother, Priscilla Presley, at an event in Las Vegas.(FOX5)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WDBJ) - Actress and former wife of Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley, is questioning the validity of her late daughter Lisa Marie’s will.

According to a court filing gathered by CNN, attorneys for Priscilla Presley filed a petition in 2016 that disputed a 2016 amendment to the will. The petition says Lisa Marie Presley removed her mother and her former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees in favor of her children Riley and Benjamin Keough.

Benjamin Keough died in 2020 by suicide.

Included in other issues surrounding the amendment, it is claimed that Priscilla did not receive the amendment while Lisa Marie was alive as required by her Trust, and that it misspells Priscilla’s name.

The petition also claims the amendment was not witnessed or notarized and questions the legitimacy of Lisa Marie’s signature.

“[The signature] appears inconsistent with [Lisa Marie Presley’s] usual and customary signature,” according to the documents.

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 after time in the hospital following an apparent cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles home. She was buried at Graceland.

Her official cause of death is yet to be released.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound......
Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street
Claudia Huffman-CCPS
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Precipitation chances for the next seven days.
Active weather pattern arrives this week

Latest News

Jimmie Massie III (R), former Virginia delegate
Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order
Tip line created to report suspected illegal gaming operations
Libraries. Pediatricians Host “Nourishing Your Baby” Workshops
Libraries, Pediatricians Host “Nourishing Your Baby” Workshops
Tracking daily chance for showers until Friday.
Full Forecast: Warmest Day Today; Tracking Rain/Mix, Colder Temps