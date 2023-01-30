Birthdays
Roanoke region receives funding for 26-mile scenic rail trail

Hiking trail
Hiking trail(MGN / Pixabay)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has received funding from the General Assembly to build a new trail that will run through Botetourt and Craig counties.

The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will parallel Craigs Creek and run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County to Eagle Rock in Botetourt County.

The new trail is expected to be a gravel trail that utilizes existing railbeds and some shared roadways. Funding will go toward bridge repairs and preparing the trail surface; a multi-use trail for walking, running, biking, and horseback riding, that provides opportunities for residents and visitors to engage with the scenic beauty of Craig and Botetourt counties and Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

“People will be able to enjoy this unique and historical scenic trail with ease,” says Jessie Spence, chairman of Craig County Board of Supervisors. “The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will be an outstanding asset to Craig County, Botetourt County, and the region. It will be one of the most scenic, if not the most scenic, trails in the commonwealth.”

At their September 2022 meeting, the Commonwealth Transportation Board authorized up to $1 million dollars to the trail to support pre-construction planning activities. Both Botetourt and Craig counties have formed citizen committees to assist with the planning phase. These committees will help mitigate citizen concerns and assist the localities in recognizing and addressing potential issues. The citizen committees will share additional information and plans as they are developed.

