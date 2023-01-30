Birthdays
Roanoke residents are still dealing with the aftermath of busted pipes one month after the winter cold snap

Plumbers and contractors were backlogged with the number of calls
Plumbers and contractors were backlogged with the number of calls(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke residents whose pipes busted during the December cold snap are still dealing with the aftermath a month later.

E. Duane Howard had a busted pipe on Christmas that led to his basement flooding. More than a month later, he’s living in a hotel because of the mold.

”It’s a horrific nightmare that I’m sure many people I would think in the area have dealt with,” Howard said. “All of the companies that deal with water clean up damage were just totally backlogged.”

Howard joins hundreds of other residents who experienced the same problem. The Western Virginia Water Authority reports 445 customers called them about busted pipes. However, many of those cases were pipes inside the home that the water authority is not responsible for.

WVWA’s director of public relations explained how across our area, the water authority had to fix 18 pipes during the Christmas cold snap.

“That’s definitely more than we would have over the course of an average month,” Sarah Baumgardner said. “Our crews had to go out and fix those, we had one particular water line break over in the Raleigh Court area that broke on Christmas Eve and our crew was out there all night long, getting the water turned off, pipe fixed, and then the water service restored when it was just so bitterly cold.”

Plumbers like Michael Walker, owner and operator of Walker’s Plumbing, are just now catching up with the hundreds of calls to fix busted pipes.

“We had worked so many hours on Christmas Day, I did not get home until 11:30 p.m. that night,” Walker said. “On that following Monday, I had to bring in my entire crew of men to help carry some of the load. It was crazy.”

If another cold snap occurs, experts say these steps could prevent a pipe break:

  • Let a small amount of water drip from the faucets to prevent freezing if the temperatures start to drop.
  • Insulate your outdoor pipes and open up cabinet doors to heat pipes indoors.
  • If you notice there is no water running, immediately shut off your water valve to prevent flooding.

WVWA is going to begin sending out green hangtags for customers to identify where their water valve is inside their home to help out during an emergency. The water authority will begin mailing the tags in February.

