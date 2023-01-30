Senior alert issued for critically missing Norfolk man

NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - A Norfolk senior has been reported missing, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say that 88-year-old Joseph Julian Gorbea was last seen on January 28th at 2:30 p.m., in the 400 block of W Princess Anne Rd in Norfolk.

Gorbea is 5′6″ tall and weighs 135 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair. Police say he is possibly wearing dark blue or black sweatpants, a button-down blue shirt with a white undershirt, and black slippers or grey boat shoes.

Police say Gorbea suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on Gorbea’s location is asked to call the Norfolk Police Department at 757-664-7000.

