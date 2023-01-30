Space Rabbit Coffee opens drive-thru in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Space Rabbit Coffee has opened a new brick-and-mortar location in Christiansburg.

The coffee business has operated out of a mobile trailer since 2020. It now has a drive-through building in Christiansburg.

Space Rabbit offers a variety of coffee drinks and made-in-house donuts.

Owners say they are excited to have a permanent location but will still be traveling around southwest Virginia.

“I hope that it will bring an opportunity for people that are kind of in a hurry or just really busy, and opportunity to get good, fresh local coffee, because we have our drive-thru and that way, you know you’re not having to park and get out,” Space Rabbit Coffee co-owner Lindsey Ratcliffe said.

Space Rabbit will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The business is also looking to hire some new employees. Interested applicants can reach out about applying on the company’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

The new location is at 2105 Roanoke St. in Christiansburg.

