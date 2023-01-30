Birthdays
Therapy dog joins Roanoke College staff

Therapy dog Milo.
Therapy dog Milo.(Roanoke College)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College has introduced its newest student-athlete wellness supporter.

Milo is a pet rescue-turned-certified therapy dog.

Milo, who was adopted by Head Athletic Trainer Gabi Oney, has been lifting spirits around the Jim Buriak Athletic Training Clinic with his cuddly disposition and his love of head pats, according to the college.

“With it being a training room, a lot of people who come in are injured or maybe mentally not in a great place,” he said, “but Milo is like a beacon of comfort,” said wrestler Sam Francis.

