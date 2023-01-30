Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Tip line created to report suspected illegal gaming operations

(Caspar Benson | Getty Images/fStop)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia State Police Release) - Virginia State Police have launched a statewide gaming tip line and online form for the public to report concerns of suspected illegal gaming operations. This is taking place as options and opportunities for legal gaming in Virginia are expanding.

Anyone needing to report criminal violations of gaming laws associated with Virginia lottery games, sports betting, casino gaming, fantasy contests and/or horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering is encouraged to call the new toll-free tip line, 1-833-889-2300, or report the unlawful activity online here.

State Police report they are authorized to investigate illegal gaming taking place in person, online and on social media platforms, and anonymous tips are welcome.

“Virginians need to be aware that if you choose to participate in gaming activities, the programs are regulated and must be operated within the confines of Virginia law,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “These reporting options are designed to help protect consumers and Virginia from being taken advantage of, and to maintain the integrity of the gaming programs.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound......
Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street
Claudia Huffman-CCPS
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Precipitation chances for the next seven days.
Active weather pattern arrives this week

Latest News

Lisa Marie Presley and her mother, Priscilla Presley, at an event in Las Vegas.
Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will
Jimmie Massie III (R), former Virginia delegate
Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order
Libraries. Pediatricians Host “Nourishing Your Baby” Workshops
Libraries, Pediatricians Host “Nourishing Your Baby” Workshops
Tracking daily chance for showers until Friday.
Full Forecast: Warmest Day Today; Tracking Rain/Mix, Colder Temps