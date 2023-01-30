Tip line created to report suspected illegal gaming operations

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia State Police Release) - Virginia State Police have launched a statewide gaming tip line and online form for the public to report concerns of suspected illegal gaming operations. This is taking place as options and opportunities for legal gaming in Virginia are expanding.

Anyone needing to report criminal violations of gaming laws associated with Virginia lottery games, sports betting, casino gaming, fantasy contests and/or horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering is encouraged to call the new toll-free tip line, 1-833-889-2300, or report the unlawful activity online here.

State Police report they are authorized to investigate illegal gaming taking place in person, online and on social media platforms, and anonymous tips are welcome.

“Virginians need to be aware that if you choose to participate in gaming activities, the programs are regulated and must be operated within the confines of Virginia law,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “These reporting options are designed to help protect consumers and Virginia from being taken advantage of, and to maintain the integrity of the gaming programs.”

