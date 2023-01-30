Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

UVA Health teams up with other groups to help rural Virginia

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is teaming up with some other medical partners to expand access to healthcare in the commonwealth.

The goal is to increase telehealth abilities in southwest Virginia and more rural areas. Experts at UVA Health are lending their resources to make this happen. Together, UVA and its partners secured a $5.1 million grant to improve outcomes for patients with COVID-19 and other chronic health conditions that have gotten worse throughout the pandemic.

“The funding will go for strategic planning, for hiring individuals to help with that, for marketing the plan, and it’ll also be used for the purchase and deployment of telemedicine equipment for Ballard Health and other providers across the region,” Doctor Karen Rheuban said Monday, January 30.

The Virginia Consortium to Advance Healthcare in Appalachia is hiring now, and the rollout of its activities should start in the next few months.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound......
Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street
Claudia Huffman-CCPS
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Precipitation chances for the next seven days.
Active weather pattern arrives this week

Latest News

This is the fifth store in the city of Roanoke
Virginia ABC opens up a liquor store in downtown Roanoke
Additional body found after vehicle found submerged in Nelson Co. river in late 2022
Plumbers and contractors were backlogged with the number of calls
Roanoke residents are still dealing with the aftermath of busted pipes one month after the winter cold snap
Black History Month Commemorated at Grandin Theatre
Black History Month Commemorated at Grandin Theatre
Lisa Marie Presley and her mother, Priscilla Presley, at an event in Las Vegas.
Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will