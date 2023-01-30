Virginia ABC opens up a liquor store in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia ABC opened up a liquor store on Monday in downtown Roanoke. Company and downtown Roanoke officials unveiled the store at 121 Campbell Avenue Southeast Monday afternoon.

The store was originally an ABC store in the 1950′s. It closed in 1983 and then became a church. Now, it’s back open for businesses with more than 200 brands of alcohol.

The building has the original terrazzo floors and block windows the store had in the 1950′s.

ABC’s CEO explained how the company wanted to expand business into a growing downtown Roanoke.

”Those are the opportunities that we have to get into these communities that are frequently more walkable, you’ve got people who want to park at their homes, or their business and run their errands, grab something to eat, and we want to be a part of that and that shopping experience,” Travis Hill said.

The first 25 customers on Monday received a free gift at the store. This is the fifth ABC store in the city of Roanoke.

