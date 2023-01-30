Birthdays
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer

24-year-old Michael Trenton Rusk is charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within city limits.(Atlanta News First)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - A local Virginia police officer remains jailed after authorities accused him of shooting another officer while the two were both off duty.

Records show 24-year-old Michael Trenton Rusk is charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Authorities say the other off-duty officer shot multiple times in a Williamsburg parking lot early Wednesday is recovering.

Police have not disclosed his name, but both men are James City County officers.

An official says the two had been at a restaurant near the College of William & Mary prior to the shooting,

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

