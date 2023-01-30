Wet weather continues for most of the week

A few passing showers possible & unseasonably warm Monday

Precipitation chances stick around through Thursday

Colder air possible later in the week

PATCHY FOG EARLY

Watch out for areas of fog this morning. The fog should lift by 9am as clouds hang tough for a good portion of the area.

MONDAY

A few passing showers are possible on Monday. We’ll hang on to more cloud cover west of the Blue Ridge with highs mainly in the 50s and low 60s. Expect more sunshine east of the Blue Ridge with highs warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Spotty showers early as clouds hang tough. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY - THURSDAY

The unsettled weather pattern continues during this period as several areas of low pressure develop along a front to our south.

TUESDAY: Passing showers during the day. Coverage will increase later in the evening. Mountain wintry mix or snow will be possible. Expect lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs will warm into the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers are likely, especially during the first part of the day. A wintry mix or snow showers are possible, mainly in the higher elevations. Drier air will filter in later in the day. Expect lows in the 30s and highs in the 30s and 40s.

THURSDAY: Numerous rain showers are likely. Wintry weather is unlikely at this time. Expect lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s.

Here's what we know now about this week's active weather pattern. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

A strong cold front will finally end our active weather pattern on Friday. Colder air will rush into the region Friday night into Saturday.

THE WEEKEND

Saturday may be the coldest day of the weekend. Lows may dip into the teens and 20s. Highs may only rebound into the 30s to near 40.

We turn much cooler by the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

