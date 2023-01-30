Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Woman dies after Danville house fire

House fire in Danville.
House fire in Danville.(River City TV)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has died after a house fire in Danville Monday morning.

Crews say they responded to the 500 block of Lewis Street at 3:50 a.m., where they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the house and they were told people were inside the home.

Crews rescued a woman who was trapped inside her bedroom. The Danville Life Saving Crew took her to a hospital, where she died.

Another resident escaped the home. but refused treatment from fire personnel and the Danville Life Saving Crew.

The Danville Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound......
Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street
Claudia Huffman-CCPS
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Precipitation chances for the next seven days.
Active weather pattern arrives this week
14-year-old allegedly at root of gas station bomb threats; Wytheville situation deemed safe

Latest News

Therapy dog Milo.
Therapy dog joins Roanoke College staff
Hiking trail
Roanoke region receives funding for 26-mile scenic rail trail
Community Brainstorms Solutions To Address Homelessness
Community Brainstorms Solutions To Address Homelessness
Fundraising Efforts to Acquire Lick Run Farm in Roanoke Going Strong