Woman dies after Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has died after a house fire in Danville Monday morning.

Crews say they responded to the 500 block of Lewis Street at 3:50 a.m., where they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the house and they were told people were inside the home.

Crews rescued a woman who was trapped inside her bedroom. The Danville Life Saving Crew took her to a hospital, where she died.

Another resident escaped the home. but refused treatment from fire personnel and the Danville Life Saving Crew.

The Danville Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

