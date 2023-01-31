Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

14-year-old girl reported missing out of Front Royal

Courtesy: Front Royal Police
Courtesy: Front Royal Police(Courtesy: Front Royal Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDBJ) - Jaylin Michelle Pinckney, 14, has been reported missing out of Front Royal after last being seen walking away from her residence in the 300 block of Frazier Place on Saturday.

According to the Front Royal Police Department, Pinckney stands at five-feet-two inches and may be in the Richmond or Manassas area.

She was last known to be wearing a tan coat with blue jeans that have holes in them. Pinckney has dental braces and hoop nose piercings on both sides. She also has a belly button piercing and was last seen with scars on her wrists.

Contact 540-636-2208 with information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound......
Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street
Claudia Huffman-CCPS
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville

Latest News

Credit: Patrick Co. Sheriff's Office
Man arrested in North Carolina after Patrick Co. shooting
Alleghany Highlands Public Schools revealed the high school's new mascot, the cougar, on Monday.
New mascot revealed for Alleghany High School
The University of Virginia spring commencement has been canceled, according to a release from...
Gardner, No. 6 Virginia win 7th straight, 67-62 over ‘Cuse
Virginia State Capitol
State Senate passes additional gun control measures