14-year-old girl reported missing out of Front Royal

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDBJ) - Jaylin Michelle Pinckney, 14, has been reported missing out of Front Royal after last being seen walking away from her residence in the 300 block of Frazier Place on Saturday.

According to the Front Royal Police Department, Pinckney stands at five-feet-two inches and may be in the Richmond or Manassas area.

She was last known to be wearing a tan coat with blue jeans that have holes in them. Pinckney has dental braces and hoop nose piercings on both sides. She also has a belly button piercing and was last seen with scars on her wrists.

Contact 540-636-2208 with information.

