Better Business Bureau, Botetourt County raise awareness for online scam prevention

The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia and Botetourt County are offering presentations on how older adults can prevent becoming victims to online scams.(WMC)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia is teaming up with Botetourt County libraries this week by presenting common online scams and how to prevent becoming victims.

The BBB says users posing as a loved one asking for money, users posing as a federal agency officer over the phone and users posing as fake charities asking for money are common scams that target older adults.

“Some of the things that older adults can do to protect themselves from scams is—one—by not clicking on any sort of suspicious links or downloading any attachments that they get in emails or text messages,” Riley Ginger said, who serves as the BBB Serving Western Virginia’s community outreach and marketing support specialist. ”Phishing scams are very common, and they do tend to target older adults.”

Presentations about the common scams and staying safe online will be held at the two Botetourt County library locations in Fincastle and Eagle Rock on Wednesday and Thursday respectfully at 10:30 a.m.

